Chautauqua County, SUNY Fredonia To Explore Creating Forensic Crime Lab

Chautauqua County Government and SUNY Fredonia have announced a joint effort to explore the development of a public forensic crime laboratory on the university’s campus.

Chautauqua County recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to conduct a feasibility study on establishing a forensic crime lab at the north county university. The lab would focus on DNA analysis and digital forensics.

The facility would offer hands-on experiential opportunities for SUNY Fredonia students including mentorships, internships, and job training. It would also complement efforts to drive enrollment in increasingly popular degree programs like criminal justice and natural sciences.

Currently, local law enforcement agencies in Chautauqua County must send forensic evidence to laboratories located outside the region, creating delays in investigations and increasing costs. Officials say a local facility would streamline operations, reduce turnaround time, and expand regional capacity in two growing areas of forensic science: DNA analysis and digital forensics.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said in a press release, “There was a time our police could rely on outside forensic labs without delays — but as evidence submissions have surged statewide, those labs now limit what we can send and prioritize their own local cases. These delays challenge our investigations. That’s why we aim to build a local forensic lab — dedicated to Chautauqua County’s needs.”

County Sheriff Jim Quattrone said having a local forensic crime lab would be an invaluable resource for law enforcement agencies in the county, “Right now, we face long waits and significant logistical hurdles when sending evidence out of the area. This initiative has the potential to centralize forensic services, reduce turnaround time, and improve outcomes across the board.”

The feasibility study, expected to be completed by the end of 2025, will evaluate the costs and logistics associated with either repurposing an existing campus facility or constructing a new, dedicated building. It will also consider site security, staffing models, accreditation requirements under New York State law, and long-term sustainability of the lab. Chautauqua County has committed to covering the full cost of the feasibility study if and when a vendor is selected.

The RFP was open to qualified architectural and engineering firms with expertise in forensic lab development and design. A final decision regarding the feasibility of the lab is expected following a detailed review of the study’s findings.