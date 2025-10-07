Chautauqua County To Be Featured In ‘Viewpoint With Dennis Quaid’ Segment

Chautauqua County will be featured in an upcoming segment of “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid.”

The public television (PTV) program distributes to more than 170 PTV stations across the country. The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA), in conjunction with the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG) and Chautauqua County government, is partnering with the long-running program to highlight the Choose CHQ and Live CHQ initiatives, which explore the benefits that come with living, working, and doing business in the western-most county of New York State.

Hosted by acclaimed actor, Dennis Quaid, “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid” engages its audience by cultivating each segment with an approach of educating viewers and inspiring them to take action.

Filmed in early June 2025 and produced over the summer, and the five-minute segment is scheduled for national distribution on October 14. The program features commentary from several community leaders, including County Executive PJ Wendel, CCIDA CEO and Deputy County Executive for Economic Development Mark Geise, Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant General Manager Shawn Hricko, and National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson. Together, the four help to explain how the county is not only a viable place to visit, but also a great place to live and invest.

The program also uses footage to spotlight many areas of Chautauqua County, including Jamestown, Dunkirk, Westfield, Bemus Point, and Celoron.

Beyond the distribution of the “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid” PTV program, the program producers have also created a 30-second commercial, which is being shown on network television stations in 100 different major markets during the month of October. Additionally, an extended profile video on Chautauqua County has been provided to the CCIDA/CCPEG for their own marketing efforts. The video will be prominently displayed on both the Choose CHQ and Live CHQ websites, and will also be available for viewing on all related social media platforms. Finally, an email campaign is being coordinated by the program’s producers, featuring key details about Choose CHQ and Live CHQ. This campaign will involve distributing the content to an estimated 1 million recipients on October 14.

Funding for the “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid” project was provided through the CCIDA’s 2024 Chautauqua County Business Development, Assistance, and Promotion fund.

More information about the CCIDA and CCPEG can be found at ChooseCHQ.com. For information about living in Chautauqua County, visit LiveCHQ.org