Chautauqua County To Begin Mixing Sand With Road Salt

Chautauqua County will begin mixing sand in with road salt to help extend supplies.

County officials say that since December, steady cold temperatures have prevented uninterrupted snowmelt, leading to increased demand for road salt and subsequent supply constraints.

Despite supply chain challenges, Chautauqua County highway crews have successfully secured a recent shipment of road salt. To extend its usability, the Department of Public Facilities will begin mixing the salt with sand.

Public Facilities Director Tim Card said that mixing the sand in is a practical solution, saying, “Sand provides additional traction, especially on secondary and rural roads, which helps improve driving conditions even with reduced salt application. However, residents should be aware that sand does not melt ice like salt does, so we encourage extra caution while driving. Our crews are working diligently to adjust our treatment methods as conditions evolve.”

While temperatures will be well above freezing for the next several days, residents are encouraged to exercise caution while driving, as road conditions may vary due to the modified treatment methods. The county will continue to monitor the situation and adjust strategies as needed.

This shortage is not isolated to county operations; municipal crews throughout Chautauqua County are similarly affected. The City of Jamestown, for instance, will also implement a salt-sand mixture to manage their road treatment needs effectively.