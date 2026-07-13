Chautauqua County To Receive More Than $1.6 Million To Strengthen Emergency Communications

Chautauqua County is receiving more than $1.6 million in state funding to strengthen emergency communications for first responders.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a total of $110 million in State funding will go toward improving emergency communications systems and enhance public safety call-taking and dispatching capabilities through the combined Fiscal Year 2025 and Fiscal Year 2026 Statewide Interoperable Communications (SICG) and Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP) Operations Grant Programs.

Chautauqua County will receive $1,319,226 in SICG-Formula Grant Program monies to bolster communications networks through Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems, expand access to communications-focused training and exercises and maintain communications equipment.

The County also will receive $353,564 from the PSAP Operations Grant Program to support county 911 centers by ensuring personnel are prepared as they respond to calls for service. PSAPs can use funding to support current operations as well as develop systems needed to implement Next Generation 911 (NG911). Through this program, $20 million is being awarded.