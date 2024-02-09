Chautauqua County To Receive Over $66,000 Through County-Wide Shared Services Initiative

Chautauqua County will receive over $66,000 through the state’s County-Wide Shared Services Initiative.

The funding will go toward projects submitted to the Department of State in the County’s 2021 shared services plan.

The initiative provides a state match of county and local government taxpayer savings achieved in the first year of implementation of new shared services projects. In most cases, these projects will continue to save the county and municipalities money in future years.

The four shared services projects that were implemented as part of this plan and achieved taxpayer savings are as follows:

Town-Level Shared Assessor – $24,182.09 CWSSI Award

The Towns of Dunkirk, Hanover, Pomfret and Villenova will save money through a shared service agreement for assessment services. The Town of Pomfret now employs a full-time assessor who contracts with the other towns for assessment services. Previously, the towns each had individual part-time assessors.

Comprehensive Plan Shared Consultant – $30,000.00 CWSSI Award

The Town of Pomfret and the Village of Fredonia collaborated to jointly update their comprehensive plans, which were previously completed over 12 years ago. In addition to saving money, the joint comprehensive plan represents a unique opportunity to develop a shared vision for the Victorian village of Fredonia and the surrounding rural Town of Pomfret.

Single Town Justice Shared Service – $7,996.00 CWSSI Award

The Towns of Clymer, French Creek, Mina and Sherman expanded the role of a single town justice to cover all four towns.

Safety Inspection/Zoning Shared Service – $4,731.00 CWSSI Award

The Town of Busti agreed to share one of its two Code Enforcement Officers with the Town of Harmony on a contractual basis. The agreement includes administration and enforcement of the Town of Harmony’s uniform fire prevention and building code, the energy conservation construction code, and the Town code, including zoning.