WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Chautauqua County To Receive Over $800,000 To Upgrade Emergency Communications Systems

Chautauqua County To Receive Over $800,000 To Upgrade Emergency Communications Systems

By Leave a Comment

Chautauqua County Government will receive over $800,000 to upgrade emergency communications systems and public safety answering points.

The funding was made available by two grants under the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant program, which provides reimbursement to eligible counties to improve their emergency communication systems, as well as providing funding to further enhance public safety call-taking and dispatching abilities.

The funding will be administered by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.