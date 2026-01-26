Chautauqua County Under Travel Advisory Due To Weather

Chautauqua County Government has issued a Travel Advisory due to the ongoing winter storm and hazardous travel conditions.

The County discourages all non-essential travel until 5:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 27.

As part of this advisory, the County has also implemented its Inclement Weather Policy for today. Office operations may vary by department, with some offices closed to in-person services or operating remotely. Several in-person services will continue as scheduled, including snow removal, emergency medical services, public safety operations, and other critical functions.

Residents are strongly encouraged to call ahead before visiting any County facility in person and to check directly with individual departments regarding hours of operation and service availability.

Residents are also reminded to give plow drivers room to work and exercise caution when driving near snow removal operations. These crews are operating in challenging conditions to keep roadways clear and safe for everyone.

Chautauqua County Emergency Services offers the following reminders to help residents stay safe during the winter storm. Avoid unnecessary travel, as road conditions may be slick, icy, or otherwise hazardous. If travel is unavoidable, drive slowly, allow extra time, and keep emergency supplies in your vehicle.

Residents should also dress in layers and limit time spent outdoors to prevent cold-related injuries. Use caution with heating sources — never operate generators, grills, or other fuel-burning devices indoors.

County officials encourage residents to check on neighbors, elderly residents, individuals with disabilities, or anyone who may need assistance during this severe weather.

The County will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as needed. Residents should follow official County social media channels and visit https://www.chqgov.com for the latest information.