Chautauqua County Working To Keep SNAP Benefit Cases Up To Date Despite Gov’t Shutdown

Chautauqua County is working to keep benefit cases up to date as a federal government shutdown threatens to result in SNAP benefits not being issued to those in need on November 1.

According to the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), SNAP benefits cannot be issued for November unless the federal government shutdown ends or other federal action provides the necessary funding. SNAP households will be notified by November 1, 2025, regarding the status of their benefits.

Chautauqua County Commissioner of Social Services Carmelo Hernandez said, “We understand that the uncertainty caused by this situation is deeply concerning for families who depend on SNAP to meet their basic food needs. We want residents to know that we are doing everything we can to keep cases up to date and to make sure families are ready to receive benefits as soon as federal funding is restored.”

SNAP households are encouraged to check the latest updates directly from the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance through the following official channels:

Website: otda.ny.gov/shutdown

myBenefits: mybenefits.ny.gov

ebtEDGE app or hotline

Text messages sent directly to SNAP households

Residents experiencing food insecurity are encouraged to reach out to local food programs and community partners for support, including:

If you are in need of food assistance, or are able to donate to a local food pantry, soup kitchen, or other assistance programs, visit 211wny.org to locate a food assistance program near you. In the “Find Resources” section, type “food” and enter your ZIP code, then filter results to show programs within a set number of miles from your location.

While SNAP benefits are temporarily impacted, Public Assistance (PA) programs are not affected by the federal shutdown and will continue to be issued as normal. The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services will continue to share updates as new information becomes available.

For questions about local SNAP case processing or to report urgent food needs, residents can contact the Department of Social Services at (716) 661-8000 or visit chautauquacountyny.gov.