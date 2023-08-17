Chautauqua Farmer-Neighbor Dinner Set for August 22

The Chautauqua Farmer-Neighbor Dinner will be held August 22 in the town of Ellington.

The event begins at 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview of Ellington on 1116 West Hill Road.

The Chautauqua Farmer-Neighbor Committee is hosting the event which feature a farm to table dinner from local farmers and producers.

Individual dinner tickets are available for $20 per person with children 12 and under $10. Contact Cassandra Skal at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County at (716) 664-9502 ext. 202 or cks83@cornell.edu to reserve your tickets.