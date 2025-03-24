WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Chautauqua Hospice And Palliative Care’s Designer Bingo Is Wednesday

Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care’s Designer Bag Bingo is Weds., March 26, 2025

Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care is holding a Designer Bag Bingo event this Wednesday.

The event will take place at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 26 at the Lakewood American Legion. It will offer a chance to win designer handbags while supporting Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care.

Tickets are $35 each or $30 per person for groups of eight people or more. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. with the bingo starting at 6:00 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Visit https://chpc.care/ for more information.

