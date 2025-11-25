Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care Accepting Names For Pillar Of Light Though Today

Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care is accepting names for its Pillar of Light program through today.

The organization is also offering two ornaments that serve as lasting tributes to those who have touched our lives.

You can submit the names of loved ones to be displayed on the Pillar of Light—a touching centerpiece that shines in remembrance throughout the season. Name submissions are welcome with or without an ornament purchase. The Pillar of Light will be part of the Jamestown Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 6.

Name submissions must be received by midnight tonight to ensure inclusion in this year’s Light a Life display. Orders after December. 5 may arrive after Christmas.

The link to order is available here: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/ornaments/event/2025lal/?blm_aid=45181

For more information, visit https://chpc.care/