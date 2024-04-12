Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care To hold Free Advanced Care Planning Workshop on April 16.

Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care will hold a free Advanced Care Planning Workshop on April 16.

The workshop will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at both of their office locations:

20 W Fairmount Ave, Lakewood, NY 14750

3780 Eagle St, Fredonia, NY 14063

There is no appointment necessary.

This workshop is an opportunity for community members to learn about advance care planning and complete important documents.

Those who attend will be able to have a one-on-one conversation with a registered nurse, social worker, or physician. You will also be able to complete your advanced care directives, including health care proxy and Medical Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment forms.

Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care at 716-338-0033 or visit their website at chpc.care