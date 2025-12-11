Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care Urges Hochul To Sign Bill Prohibiting For-Profit Hospice Agencies

Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care is joining the Hospice and Palliative Care Association of New York State (HPCANYS) in urging Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the Hospice Care Integrity and Oversight Act into law.

The bill would prohibit the establishment of new for-profit hospice agencies in New York State.

Local hospice advocates are raising serious concerns about the risks of expanding profit-driven hospice models in the state.

The bill, if signed, would:

Prohibits new for-profit hospices from being licensed in New York State.

Helps ensure hospice care in New York remains grounded in mission-driven, community-focused values.

Responds to mounting evidence from other states that for-profit hospice agencies may compromise the quality of care.

Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care is asking residents to contact Governor Hochul’s office by calling (518) 474-8390 or emailing www.governor.ny.gov/contact