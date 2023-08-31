Chautauqua Institution Appoints Jordan Steves As Chair of Education

Chautauqua Institution has announced the appointment of Jordan Steves as Emily and Richard Smucker Chair of Education.

Steves, who has been serving as Interim Smucker Chair since March, was hired following a national search.

Senior Vice President and Chief Program Officer Deborah Sunya Moore said Steves’ legacy of service and leadership position at Chautauqua builds on the strengths of these core education programs.

She said, “The position is about preserving the depth of history, exploring new potential of the Chautauqua Lecture Series and other education programs while also creating stability, fostering trust and working collaboratively with cherished and future partners as we enter into our next 150 years.”

Prior to his interim appointment as Emily and Richard Smucker Chair for Education, Steves served as Director of Strategic Communications from 2017 to March of 2023. He began his service at Chautauqua full-time in 2009, first as the Chautauqua Lecture Series lecture associate within the Department of Education before moving to the Marketing and Communications department in 2014. His initial Chautauqua experience was in 2007 as an intern with The Chautauquan Daily. He later served as the newspaper’s editor from 2014 to 2017.