Chautauqua Institution Appoints New Communications Director

Chautauqua Institution has announced the appointment of Jill McCormick as the Director of Communications and Special Projects.

McCormick will be responsible for developing and implementing communications plans to inform the public, news media, and internal audiences of Chautauqua’s programs and operations. She will also serve as project manager for Chautauqua Travels, a new venture that brings Chautauqua’s mission to educational group travel experiences in the U.S. and abroad.

McCormick comes to Chautauqua following a successful 30+ year career in television news, serving in a variety of roles including news producer, reporter and anchor, most recently as evening news co anchor for WJET-TV in Erie, Pennsylvania, the city’s ABC affiliate.

In 2016, McCormick was named Broadcaster of the Year by the Public Relations Society of America, Northwestern Pennsylvania Chapter. She currently serves as Manager of Communications at Larson Texts/Big Ideas Learning in Erie while continuing to support selected projects at WJET.

In addition to her professional roles, McCormick has served as a board member or volunteer for Lake Erie Ballet, Habitat for Humanity, Perry Square Alliance, and The United Way of Erie County.

McCormick will start in the position on April 1, 2024.