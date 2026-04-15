Chautauqua Institution Names Mark Coolidge Johnson As Its New President

Chautauqua Institution has named Mark Coolidge Johnson as its 19th President.

Johnson is a Senior Foreign Service Officer, attorney and third-generation Chautauquan. He has more than 30 years of distinguished diplomatic service and large-scale operational leadership.

Johnson currently serves as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City — the largest American diplomatic mission in the world — where he oversees more than 3,000 employees, nine consulates and nine consular agencies with a $282 million operating budget. He recently directed the completion of the new $943 million, one-million-square-foot embassy facility, which opened in November 2025.

A Jamestown, New York, native, Johnson is the son of the late Joe Johnson, who served the Institution for 20 years as Vice President of Finance, and the grandson of a Chautauqua grounds engineer. His formative experiences attending morning lectures, evening concerts and enjoying summers on the grounds of Chautauqua helped inspire a career devoted to public service. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Boston College and a juris doctorate from American University’s Washington College of Law.

The Chautauqua Institution Board of Trustees commended Kyle Keogh, who has served as Interim Chief Executive since June 2025, for his exemplary leadership during a critical period of transition. Keogh, a former trustee who served on the Board from 2015 to 2023, stepped in late last spring after former President Michael Hill departed for another job. As previously announced, Kyle has agreed to lead Chautauqua Institution through the 2026 Summer Assembly.

Johnson is expected to assume the presidency after the 2026 Summer Assembly season. He and his wife, Sue, plan to reside on the Institution grounds.