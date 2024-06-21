Chautauqua Institution Opens Its 150th Season Saturday

Chautauqua Institution will open its 150th season Saturday with a performance by Country music artist Martina McBride.

McBride is a multiple Grammy nominee, selling over 23 million albums. Her career skyrocketed with the release of her second album in 1993, The Way That I Am. With hits, like “My Baby Loves Me,” and “Independence Day,” the album quickly rose to million-seller status in 1995, ushering in a string of platinum albums in the 2000s.

The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award winners, The Beach Boys, will close out the week with a performance on Friday, June 28

Residential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham returns to the Chautauqua Lecture Series to open week one of Chautauqua’s 2024 Summer Assembly. He will launch the celebration of the Institution’s 150th anniversary on Monday, June 24.

On Tuesday, June 25, Senior Director of the Brennan Center for Justice’s Liberty & National Security Program Elizabeth Goitein joins the lecture lineup to discuss the design and effectiveness of checks and balances among the three branches of government in the context of presidential emergency powers

Andrew H. Card Jr., the White House Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush, is the second-longest tenured White House chief of staff, serving in senior government roles under three U.S. presidents. On Wednesday, June 26, he will share how he’s seen the presidency change in his career and lifetime, trace shifts in how Congress interacts with the executive branch, and consider how we might think differently about the presidency going forward.

On Thursday, June 27, Melody Barnes, the executive director of the Karsh Institute of Democracy at the University of Virginia and an alum of President Barack Obama’s administration, will offer her insights into how the power and authority vested in the presidency and executive branch touch the everyday lives of Americans.

Finally, David French, opinion columnist for The New York Times, returns to Chautauqua to close the week on Friday, June 28. He offers reflections on the symbolism of the U.S. presidency and the significance of the U.S. president as a world and moral leader — how the presidency has evolved in these contexts over time and how presidents have differed in their conception of the role.