Chautauqua Institution Receives $8 Million Donation for Bellinger Hall Upgrades

Drawings showing future upgrades to Bellinger Hall at Chautauqua Institution

Chautauqua Institution has announced an $8 million donation will go toward upgrades to Bellinger Hall.

The Institution said the donation is coming from Craig and Cathrine Greene. The Greene Family has donated a total of $13.3 million to Chautauqua Institution over the past year.

Key improvements to Bellinger Hall will include:
– Installation of air conditioning in all dormitory rooms, each equipped with individual thermostats, slated for completion before the 2025 season.
– Refurbishment of all bedrooms and bathrooms.
– Post-2025 renovations to common areas featuring: a new entrance; upgraded dining and food service areas; and modernized kitchens, meeting and practice rooms.

The renovations are part of Chautauqua’s strategic plan, “150 Forward,” which was put into place to deliver a premier experience for visitors and establish Chautauqua as a distinguished, year-round destination for another 150 years.

