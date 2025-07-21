Chautauqua Institution – Week Five Theme ‘Innovation In Capitalism’

“Innovation In Capitalism: How to Meet 21st Century Challenges” is the theme for Chautauqua Institution’s week five of programming.

Throughout the week, Chautauqua will convene leading economic thinkers and cultural voices to explore the future of the global economy, with a focus on the American capitalist system.

Highlights this week include this morning’s 10:45 a.m. lecture at the Amphitheater that will feature Erin McLaughlin and David K. Young on sustainable capitalism and the role of business in building a resilient future.

Thursday’s morning lecture will feature economist and author of “Permanent Distortion” Nomi Prins, who will explore the growing disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street.

Friday’s lecture will feature economic policy expert Oren Cass, who will present a conservative vision for reimagining capitalism to better serve society.

Musical entertainment this week includes Ekep Nkwelle at 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, July 23. Nkwelle is rising jazz vocalist who will perform a special set celebrating cultural resilience and innovation.

A double-bill concert with Guster and The Mountain Goats at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 25 will celebrate the intersection of culture and economic dialogue.

For more information, visit chq.org.