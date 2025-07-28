Chautauqua Institution Week Six Focuses On Global Rise Of Authoritarianism

The week six programming for Chautauqua Institution will focus on the global rise of authoritarianism and the resilience of democratic institutions.

As nations around the world grapple with political polarization and shifting power structure, this will will bring together a diverse group of experts to explore how authoritarian regimes gain influence and how democratic societies can respond.

This week of programming at Chautauqua will foster informed dialogue and offer practical insights from global case studies and democratic initiatives.

Featured speakers at the 10:45 a.m. lecture series at the Amphitheatre will include:

Monday, July 28 – Celina Stewart , Senior Director at the League of Women Voters , opens the week with a focus on protecting voting rights and combating democratic backsliding in the United States.

, Senior Director at the , opens the week with a focus on protecting voting rights and combating democratic backsliding in the United States. Tuesday, July 29 – Javier Corrales , Amherst College professor and author of Autocracy Rising, shares insights into Venezuela’s democratic collapse and parallels across Latin America.

, professor and author of Autocracy Rising, shares insights into Venezuela’s democratic collapse and parallels across Latin America. Wednesday, July 30 – Joan Donovan , Boston University professor and media researcher, explores how AI-driven misinformation and alternative media ecosystems are fueling authoritarian narratives.

, professor and media researcher, explores how AI-driven misinformation and alternative media ecosystems are fueling authoritarian narratives. Thursday, July 31 – Paige Alexander , CEO of The Carter Center , discusses global threats to democracy and how her organization is responding through election monitoring and peacebuilding.

, CEO of , discusses global threats to democracy and how her organization is responding through election monitoring and peacebuilding. Friday, August 1 – Alsu Kurmasheva, editor at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal, close the week with a critical conversation on press freedom and the role of journalism in resisting authoritarianism.

For more information, visit chq.org.