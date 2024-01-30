Chautauqua Institution’s $150 Million Campaign Underway

Chautauqua Institution has launched a $150 million campaign that’s coinciding with the Institution’s 150th Anniversary this year.

The campaign, called Boundless, is composed of capital projects and initiatives that elevate the Institution’s traditional Summer Assembly, expand its role as a year-round convener of world leaders and artists, promote science-based conservation of Chautauqua Lake and bolster its endowment.

The campaign began January 1, 2021 and is scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2026. More than $105 million has been raised to date.

Among the projects and initiatives included in Boundless are:

– Restoration of the Athenaeum Hotel, the last operating 19th-century hotel on Chautauqua Lake, that includes weatherization to protect the building’s infrastructure

– Completion of a state-of-the-art facility for Chautauqua Theater Company that includes a 99-seat black box performance venue, administrative offices, prop shop facilities and rehearsal spaces

– Expansion of programs that build on Chautauqua’s reputation as a convening authority, including the establishment of a Chautauqua Fellows Program, extension of the Chautauqua Climate Change Initiative, and investment in the CHQ Assembly digital platform

– Significant commitments for data collection and “in-lake” interventions to conserve Chautauqua Lake in partnership with the Jefferson Project at Lake George

– Investment in Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) initiatives that develop and retain a more diverse patron base, promote more inclusive programming, and ensure a more accessible guest experience

– Renovation of Bellinger Hall, which houses hundreds of students in Chautauqua’s Schools of Performing & Visual Arts each summer and serves as a base for out-of-season gatherings

– Construction of a flexible, scalable village to house essential seasonal staff and increase operational capacity during the Summer Assembly

– Contributions to the Chautauqua Foundation exceeding $50 million to endow programmatic leadership roles, programmatic excellence, flexible support and scholarships

For more information, visit https://boundless.chq.org.