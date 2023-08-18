Chautauqua Institution’s Annual Food Festival Set for August 20-25

Chautauqua Institution‘s annual Food Festival will take place August 20 through 25.

On Sunday, August 20th a Wine and Beer Tasting event will take place from noon to 6:00 p.m. Local and international wines and craft beers will be available for sampling. The cost is $35.

Food vendors will be on the grounds for the duration of the festival from noon to 8:00 p.m.

Chef Tasting Dinners will take place several nights. Tickets are available at tickets.chq.org.

Entry to Chautauqua Institution grounds is free on Sunday, August 20. A $10 destination pass for the grounds, excluding the Amphitheatre lecture series, will be available Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25.

To learn more about the Food Festival and purchase tickets, visit foodfestival.chq.org.