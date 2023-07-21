Chautauqua Institution’s Opera Program To Be Pared Down

Chautauqua Institution‘s opera program will be pared down in the coming years.

The Institution said due to attendance still being down after the return to full programming in 2022 after the pandemic, in addition to the rising cost of labor, housing, and other costs; a significantly reduced multi-year budget model for the opera has been developed.

Under the cuts, no major productions will be presented at Norton Hall, but there will still be training for Conservatory students in operatic works. Students will also work alongside Chautauqua Opera Company’s young artists and guest artists in workshops of new operas commissioned by and scheduled to premiere at other companies.

Audience members will be invited to attend workshop presentations multiple times per summer.

Norton Hall will continue to be used for arts, education and community programming at Chautauqua.

Chautauqua Institution President Michael Hill said while the scale of both the Opera Company and Conservatory will be reduced in 2024, the full transition to the new vision would happen in 2025.

Over the next two months, program leaders will continue to engage in conversations with community members, artists, educators and others to hone and confirm the vision for opera at Chautauqua.