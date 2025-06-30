Chautauqua Institution’s Week 2 Theme ‘Comedy Now’ Presented By National Comedy Center

Chautauqua Institution and the National Comedy Center are presenting “Comedy Now” Week for the second week of the Institution’s 2025 season.

The week that runs through Saturday, July 5 has been curated by Comedian Lewis Black.

The 10:45 a.m. lecture this morning at the Amphitheater Pixar’s creative duo Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter and Kelsey Mann, moderated by Lewis Black. The discussion will explore how humor and storytelling intersect in animation, and how Pixar uses comedy to connect with global audiences.

Tuesday, July 1st’s lecture will be a “Behind the Scenes at The Daily Show” featuring the Emmy-winning creative team: Jen Flanz, Matt O’Brien, Max Browning, Elise Terrell, and Lewis Black.

The Wednesday, July 2 lecture is “Johnny Carson at 100” with historian Wayne Federman and comedian David Bianculli. Bianculli is a TV critic and guest host of NPR’s “Fresh Air.” Both men will reflect on Johnny Carson’s legacy at 100, and examine how late night comedy has shaped American culture.

On Thursday, July 3, stand-up comedian and author Paula Poundstone will have a conversation moderated by Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson.

And the Friday, July 4 lecture will feature Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Tony Shalhoub and acclaimed actress Brooke Adams in a discussion moderated by author, podcaster, and daughter of comedy legend George Carlin – Kelly Carlin that reflects on humor, humanity, and creativity across their acclaimed careers.

Evening performances at the Amphitheater this week including Lewis Black on Wednesday night and former Daily Show correspondent and Emmy-nominated comedian Roy Wood Jr. Thursday night.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit chq.org.