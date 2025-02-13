Chautauqua Lake Ice Pick Contest Underway

The Chautauqua Lake Association is hosting its annual winter fundraiser, the Chautauqua Lake Ice Pick contest.

This event invites participants to predict the exact date and time (to the minute) when the CLA’s ice pick will fall through the ice on Chautauqua Lake. The contest runs until March 20, and winners will receive cash prizes, including a grand prize of $250.

Funds raised will support the CLA’s lake maintenance and clean-up programs. To enter, participants make a $5 donation for each guess, with multiple guesses allowed. This tradition, modeled after an Alaskan event, has been a popular way to engage the community during the long winter season.

For full contest rules and information, visit https://chautauqualakeassociation.org/events/chautauqua-lake-ice-pick/ or call the Chautauqua Lake Association’s office at 716-763-8602.