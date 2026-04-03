Chautauqua Lake Partnership Receives Funding Related To Invasive Species In Chautauqua Lake

The Chautauqua Lake Partnership has received funding related to invasive species in Chautauqua Lake.

The funding is part of $5.1 million being distributed to 51 projects by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to reduce the negative impacts of aquatic and terrestrial invasive species on natural resources, infrastructure, agriculture, and local economies.

The CLP will receive $42,813 for a project that focuses on evaluating potential ecological trends and thresholds to inform optimized management strategies for invasive species at Chautauqua Lake.

DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Managing invasive species and mitigating their negative impacts to our lands and waters is essential to the environment, public health, and quality of life. Investing in science-based management and strong local partnerships is strengthening New York’s efforts to combat invasive species, protect biodiversity, build more resilient ecosystems, and protect our forests, waters, farms, and communities.”