Chautauqua Lake Students Win Third Place In NYS Envirothon

Chautauqua Lake Central School students came in third place in New York State’s Envirothon.

The event was held at SUNY Cortland May 27 through 28 and featured students participating in a hands-on environmental competition focused on topic areas such as: soils, forestry, wildlife, aquatics, and an emerging environmental issue: Non-Point Source Pollution Mitigation: It Begins at Home.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said, “The annual Envirothon competition series is a critical part of environmental and agricultural education in our state and across the world, and it is inspiring to see so many young people preparing to advocate for our environment and natural resources in the years to come. This competition provides a unique opportunity for our students to put their education to the test through hands-on experiments and helps shine the spotlight on the critical importance of preserving our natural resources. I congratulate our New York teams and our winners and wish them the best of luck moving forward.”

The team from The Mount Academy in Ulster County was named New York State Champion at the hands-on environmental competition, which challenges students on their knowledge of natural resource science, public speaking, and civic engagement. Red Creek Central School from Wayne County took second place and Chautauqua Lake Central School in Chautauqua County took third place.

The NCF-Envirothon competition is a series of field station tests in the areas of soils/land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife, and an emerging environmental issue. Throughout the week-long competition, students demonstrate their knowledge in these areas through written tests and interactive stations. The teams also prepared oral presentations on this year’s current issue, “Non-Point Source Pollution Mitigation: It Begins at Home.”

In the New York State Envirothon, 38 teams from across New York State competed in environmental science and natural resource management written and oral tests during the two-day competition. The teams, made up of five students from grades 9 through 12, qualified at the regional or local level to receive invitations to the state competition.