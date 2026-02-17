Chautauqua Master Gardeners To Host Speaker On Native Lawns Feb. 18

The Chautauqua Master Gardener Program will feature a guest speaker on native lawns this Wednesday.

The session will take place from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 18 on ZOOM. Aaron Sexton, who is an Assistant Professor in the School of Integrative Plant Science at Cornell University, will be featured. Aaron’s work focuses on how management practices of urban ecosystems influence biodiversity in urban settings. His field practices span from New York City to France and Germany and seeks to support human-nature interaction and biodiversity.

To register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/4jkcbfvf

For more information, email Natural Resources Educator Eliza Hensel at emh275@cornell.edu.