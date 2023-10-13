Chautauqua Opportunities’ CEO Named To CAPLAW Board of Directors

Chautauqua Opportunities‘ CEO has been named to the board of the directors for Community Action Program Legal Services, Inc.

CAPLAW is a nationwide organization based in Boston, MA. Their mission is to strengthen the legal and management capacity of Community Action organizations that are working to eliminate poverty. CAPLAW provides resources and training on legal compliance, financial management and governance, as well as advice on legal issues affecting Community Action Agencies.

Diane Hewitt-Johnson was chosen for the board following an competitive application process.

She said in a statement that she’s, “…honored to be chosen to represent COI, Chautauqua County, NYS, Region II (NY, NJ, Puerto Rico & US Virgin Islands) and Community Action as a whole. I am dedicated to utilizing my skills to advocate for marginalized individuals and make a difference in their lives.”

Hewitt-Johnson has served as COI’s CEO since 2018. She will be formally inducted at the next CAPLAW board meeting on November 1st.