Chautauqua Safety Village Holding Halloween Fun Fair Tonight

The Chautauqua Safety Village is holding its annual Halloween Fun Fair tonight.

The event will take place 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. at 2695 Route 394 in Ashville, next to BOCES.

Admission is $5 per person, with free entry for children ages 1 and under. Activities include trick-or-treating at 26 village buildings, kid-friendly haunted houses, crafts, interactive activities and bounce houses. Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase.

Presale tickets are available at chautauquasafetyvillage.com. Gate admissions close promptly at 6:45 p.m.

For more information, call (716) 338-0170 or visit chautauquasafetyvillage.com.