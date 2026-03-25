Chautauqua Safety Village To Hold Annual Easter Carnival

The Chautauqua Safety Village will hold its annual Easter celebration this Saturday.

“It’s A Bluey Easter Carnival” will run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Safety Village, located at 2695 Route 394 in Ashville.

Guests will enjoy a wide range of activities and Bluey themed buildings including Keepy-Uppy, Cowboys Rodeo Bounce, Grannies, Photo Booth, Dance Mode, Fairies, Library Checkout, Jungle Pet Hospital, and Pirates. Other activities and games will include crafts, train rides, cars track, picture bingo, and many traditional carnival style games. Admission is $6 per person (ages 2 and under are free) and includes: candy collection among the village buildings, all games, activities, rides, crafts, bounce house (weather permitting) and photos with Bluey, the Easter Bunny and Paw Patrol characters.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

Safety Village members and pre-sale ticket holders will have exclusive access to the Fast Pass admission lane. Admissions will close promptly at 1:15 PM. The event will take place rain or shine. Tickets are available for pre-sale at chautauquasafetyvillage.com/easter or can be purchased at the gate on the day of the event.

For more information, call (716) 338-0170.