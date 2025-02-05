Chautauqua Soil and Water District Receiving $1.4 Million State Grant

The Chautauqua County Soil and Water Conservation District is receiving more than $1.4 million to work with a farm in the Chautauqua-Conneaut Watershed.

The award is part of $15.8 million in funding going to 22 farms in New York State through the first round of the Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) Enhanced Nutrient and Methane Management Program. Funding from the program will go toward projects that help farmers protect water quality and mitigate the impacts of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Through the first round of funding, the program will help CAFO-permitted farmers implement projects that enhance manure management systems that sequester carbon and conserve manure nutrients applied to fields and soil to protect water quality. The program also supports advancements in precision feed management to balance nutrients and reduce methane emissions. The estimated Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction for all projects is 122,833 MTCO2e a year, the equivalent of taking 28,651 gas powered vehicles off the road for one year.