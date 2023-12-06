Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame Board Announces Class of 2024 Inductees

The Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors has announced the inductees who will comprise the Class of 2024.

The inductees are Karen Bakewell, Daniel Bryner, Cheryl (Miller) Burns, Tom D’Angelo, Doug Kaltenbach, Rod Maloy, Carlene Sluberski, Karen Tellinghuisen, and Judy Young.

The nine individuals will be formally inducted at the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame’s annual Induction Banquet on Presidents’ Day, February 19, 2024. Tickets are available by calling Chip Johnson at 716-485-6991.

The Class of 2024 will be the 42nd group inducted into the CSHOF since its inception in 1981. The new honorees will bring the total number of CSHOF inductees to 240.