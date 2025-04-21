Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy Celebrating Earth Day All Week

The Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy is celebrating Earth Day with several events this week.

The first will be a clean-up of the Jamestown Riverwalk on Tuesday, April 22. The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the Riverwalk near the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities offices at 34 Steele Street. People are invited to spend Earth Day by picking up litter and assisting with restoration efforts along the Chadakoin River. Participants should bring gloves and dress for the weather. A limited supply of tools will be provided.

A Spring Office Garden Cleanup will happen at the CWC’s offices on Friday afternoon from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Volunteers will help refresh the agency’s native-plant garden and no-mow mini-meadow. People should bring gloves and garden shears. CWC’s office is located at 71 East Fairmount Avenue.

Then, later on Friday, a Wine on the Trail Walk will take place at the Goose Creek Valley Greenway Preserve.

The walk starts at 6:30 p.m. and will involve a tree planting for Earth Day and Arbor Day. Participants should dress for the weather, wear mud boots, and bring gloves. The preserve is located at 1955 Hoag Road in Ashville.

For more information or to RSVP for any of the events, contact Tracy at tracy@chautauquawatershed.org or 716-664-2166 Ext. 1010