Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy Rebrands As Everwild Land Trust

The Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy has rebranded as Everwild Land Trust.

Officials gathered at Everwild’s headquarters in Lakewood Tuesday to unveil the new branding.

Everwild Executive Director Whitney Gleason said the organization’s goal since 1990 has been to protect clean water and natural spaces, and to continue to make sure that the community has access to those spaces. She said that mission and purpose has not changed.

Gleason said the CWC had pursued a merger with partner organizations around Chautauqua Lake, but that did not pan out. “We learned a lot about how the community viewed our work and understood our work. And, we felt that it was time to grow and adapt based on the feedback that we were receiving from the people we’re doing the work for. So, with that feedback, our board and our staff and our wonderful consultants and volunteers all went back to the drawing board. And, we spent a year and a half throughout the merger work with those consultants, and then after that work, really diving into what our name should be.”

Gleason said the CWC recently became a nationally accredited land trust, and that Everwild Land Trust will continue to do work on the land in the watershed; along with the restoration and invasive species work in area waters.

She added that the new Everwild logo retains the kingfisher bird that was on the CWC logo, but that he’s now shown taking flight. The logo also has land represented by trees and clean water represented by waves. Gleason said the infinity symbol represents that the work done by Everwild to protect lands will be for in perpetuity. She said the infinity symbol on its side also is done so it looks like binoculars.

To learn more about Everwild Land Trust, visit https://www.everwildlandtrust.org