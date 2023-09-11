Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy To Present on Chadakoin River Work to City Council

Jamestown City Council will receive an update on work that’s been done on the Chadakoin River.

Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy Conservation Director Twan Leenders will present on the river project during the full work session.

The CWC has received $658,435 in total of American Rescue Plan funds approved by City Council to first remove debris and clear trees out of the lower Chadakoin River in 2022, then eradicate the invasive Tree of Heaven from the riverbanks, and then use the funding to do bank restoration on the north shore of the Chadakoin River basin as well as on the north and south shores between the Warner Dam and Main Street Bridge.

Leenders told Council when requesting funding that the use of the Warner Dam to control the levels of Chautauqua Lake has caused the banks above the dam to be undercut by several feet. The bank restoration project would build out the banks with rocks as well as native vegetation being planted.

The last project being funded is the removal of two large beaver dams on Canal Street off Jones & Gifford Avenue. Leenders said that that would help with water flow to alleviate flooding in that area.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of city hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.