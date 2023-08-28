Cherry Creek Receiving Financing For Water Pollution Control Facility Improvements

The town of Cherry Creek is receiving $1.5 million in financing for improvements to the town’s water pollution control facility.

The assistance is part of $185 million in direct financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects approved by the State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors.

The Board’s approval authorizes municipal access to over $94.7 million in low-cost short-term financing and previously announced grants to get shovels in the ground for critical water and sewer infrastructure projects, including treatment processes to remove emerging contaminants from drinking water.

Cherry Creek is receiving $1,573,000 in short-term, interest-free financing for the planning, design and construction of sanitary sewer and wastewater treatment improvements.