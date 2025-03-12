Childcare This Month’s Women In Networking Topic

The impact of childcare on the workforce will be discussed at this month’s Women in Networking Chautauqua program.

The program, hosted by the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Jamestown Community College, is for business owners and individuals working in the business sector. It takes place at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 13 at Jamestown Community College’s Carnahan Building, Room 120.

This month’s speakers will include Chautauqua Lake Child Care Center Executive Director and Flourish Leadership Consulting Founding Consultant Beth Starks along with Chautauqua Opportunities’ Chautauqua Child Care Council Director Sue Marker.

Participants will learn more about the childcare trends and strategies that are currently affecting the workforce. Many Chautauqua County employers have indicated childcare as a main barrier for potential hires impacting their employee recruitment, retention, and productivity.

Beth Starks is a consultant, founder, and executive leader in the non-profit / Early Childhood Education sector. An international keynote presenter and professional development provider, she has provided inspiration and educational opportunities for thousands. Beth has operated her childcare business for almost 20 years. Her core expertise rests in start-up planning, regulatory navigation, financing opportunities, strategic planning, board development and customer relations.

Susan Marker is currently the Child Care Council Director for Chautauqua County, NY. She has a wealth of experience in both nonprofit and for-profit management. She began her career at Chautauqua Opportunities in 2008 where she served as a Child Development Specialist from 2008 to 2014, then as the Child Development Coordinator from 2014 to 2016. From 2016 to 2018, she held the position of Child Care Council Director and went on to become the Head Start Deputy Director from 2018 to 2020. Since 2020, she has resumed her role as Child Care Council Director. Prior to her career at Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. she operated a thriving in-home childcare business for ten years and worked as a Certified Montessori teacher, focusing on children aged 3 to 5 for 10 years.

Lunch will be provided at 11:30am, and the program will begin at noon. The cost to attend the lunch in person is $18 with check or credit card. To make a reservation or for more information on this monthly program, contact the SBDC at 716-338-1024 or visit www.sbdcjcc.org.