CHQ Chamber Accepting Nominations For Annual Awards

CHQ Chamber is reconfiguring their annual awards and looking for nominations.

The Chamber recently rebranded itself and is also changing how it’s recognizing local businesses.

The Chamber will recognize businesses for milestone service years through a Legacy Recognition celebration. Multiple businesses may be recognized in this category.

In addition, seven awards will be presented to businesses or organizations. The Emerging Business of the Year will go to a newer or growing business that has demonstrated vision and/or has filled a need in Chautauqua County.

There will be four business sector awards, honoring one organization from each sector for outstanding service, production, growth, or community involvement. Those awards will be Hospitality Business of the Year (restaurants, attractions, lodging); Service Business of the Year (retail or service such as financial, insurance, legal); Producer of the Year (manufacturing, agriculture, construction); and Not-for-Profit of the Year (nonprofit organization.)

The Business Champion Award will be presented to an organization that has contributed most to the economic development, quality of life and stability of Chautauqua County.

The Business of the Year Award will go to a business that has demonstrated outstanding leadership in employee growth, product development, or exemplary service.

Nominations can be submitted at www.chqchamber.org. Anyone may nominate a business or organization for these awards. Preference will be given to nominees that are members of the CHQ Chamber. The deadline for all nominations is August 8.

All nominations will be reviewed by a “supercommittee” of CHQ Chamber volunteers from across the county, and final selections will be approved by the CHQ Chamber Board of Directors.

Award recipients will be notified by the end of August. Awards will be presented at the CHQ Chamber Award Banquet, which will be held October 10 in the Williams Center at SUNY Fredonia.