CHQ Chamber Announces 2025 Business Award Recipients

The CHQ Chamber has announced this year’s Business Awards recipients.

The recipients will be recognized at a banquet at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 2 at the SUNY Fredonia Williams Center.

The event is designed to recognize local businesses and organizations for their outstanding efforts year-round, and meets the Chamber’s mission to build vital connections, provide professional resources, and champion local businesses in Chautauqua County.

The award recipients for 2025 are:

Emerging Business of the Year – West Main Mercantile, Falconer

Hospitality Business of the Year – The White Inn, Fredonia

Service Business of the Year – Porter-Blair Cleaning & Co., Jamestown

Producer of the Year – Triple E Manufacturing, Sherman

Not-for-Profit of the Year – Chautauqua County Rural Ministry, Dunkirk

Business Champion Award – Jamestown Board of Public Utilities, Jamestown

Business of the Year – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House, Bemus Point

In addition, multiple businesses will be recognized for milestone service years.

Those interested in attending the awards banquet can register at www.chamberrsvp.org.

