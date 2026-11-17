The CHQ Chamber has announced that Jamestown Renaissance Corporation Director Michael Edwards will be the keynote speaker for its 2026 Annual Meeting.

The meeting will take place at 8:00 a.m., Friday, December 11, at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel.

Edwards will share his experience and insights on downtown revitalization and economic development, drawing from his work in communities including Chicago, Pittsburgh, Spokane, and Jamestown. His presentation will explore the importance of creating vibrant downtown districts, supporting local businesses, attracting investment, and building places where people want to live, work, shop, and connect.

As Director of the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation, Edwards leads downtown revitalization efforts focused on organization, design and rehabilitation, economic and business development, and marketing.

Previously, Edwards served as President and CEO of Chicago Loop Alliance for 13 years, where he led initiatives to strengthen the downtown experience through strategic planning, business development, placemaking, public space activation, events, and advocacy. He also held leadership roles with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and Downtown Spokane Partnership and served as a principal with The Saratoga Associates, a New York-based urban planning consulting firm.

Edwards is a founding member of the Global Business District Innovation Club, a Senior Fellow of the Institute of Place Management, and a past member of the International Downtown Association Board of Directors. He frequently speaks internationally about the opportunities and challenges facing downtown districts. As the holiday season encourages shoppers to explore and support local businesses, Edwards’ perspective offers a timely look at the connections between vibrant downtowns and thriving business communities.

The Annual Meeting will feature breakfast, networking, updates from the CHQ Chamber, the election of board members, and presentation of the Pam Lydic Coalition Builder Award, in addition to Edwards’ keynote presentation.

Tickets are $40 for CHQ Chamber members and $45 for non-members. Registration is available on the Chamber’s online calendar at: chqchamber.org.