CHQ Chamber Announces Promotion of Staunzie Grady to Director of Events

CHQ Chamber has announced the promotion of Staunzie Grady to the newly created position of Director of Events.

Staunzie joined the team at the Chamber in 2022 as a part-time Chamber Coordinator and has served primarily the Westfield and Mayville areas, with a focus on event planning including the very successful expansion of First Fridays. She also helped to organize and manage the first ever Made in Falconer event in October.

Director of Events is a new position for the CHQ Chamber, encompassing the development, planning, and management of all Chamber events throughout the year. It includes working with venues, volunteers, and Chamber staff to execute a variety of events both large and small.

Originally from Washington state and a long-time resident of Springfield, Illinois, Staunzie has over twelve years of experience creating unique events, fostering talent, and strengthening community ties.

Through her work at Staunztastic Art and various roles as a curator, she has collaborated with hundreds of creative individuals to craft engaging events ranging from art shows and festivals to singer-songwriter showcases. She and her partner James Maxson moved to Westfield when he became head brewer for Ghostfish Brewing Company East.