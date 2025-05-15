CHQ Chamber Looking For Someone To Take Over Cruise-In

CHQ Chamber is looking for someone to take over Jamestown Cruise-In.

The organization announced they would not be managing the car event any longer as they are focusing on programming events that “better meet the Chamber mission.” The Chamber stated they’re hoping to transition the event to a new planner and have already spoken with several other organizations about running Cruise-In. They said unfortunately no one has offered to take on the downtown event.

Any local organization that is interested in planning the annual Downtown Cruise-In should contact CHQ Chamber at (716) 484-1101.