CHQ Chamber Requesting Pam Lydic Coalition Building Award Nominations

The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominees for the Pam Lydic Coalition Builder Award.

The award was created in 2012 as a way to honor the memory of the Chamber’s first executive director. Pam Lydic was instrumental in bringing together the Northern Chautauqua Chamber of Commerce and the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce to form the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce in 2000.

The award recognizes an individual in the region who has worked hard to bring groups of people together around a common goal or objective. It is presented to an individual that has helped move the region forward in a positive direction through collaboration and by building partnerships. It is particularly focused on those who have done their work consistently and often times in the background.

Nominations are being accepted until October 24. The submission form is available online at www.chqchamber.org/award-nomination-form.

The CHQ Chamber Board of Directors will review nominations and select this year’s recipient. The award will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting which will be held December 12 at Wicked Warren’s in Jamestown.