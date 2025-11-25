CHQ Chamber ‘Shop Small’ Pass Shoppers Could Win Gift Card

The CHQ Chamber has rolled out a Shop Small pass that could result in a shopper receiving a $50 ShopLocalCHQ Gift Card.

170 local businesses are taking part in the pass where customers can check-in while shopping and collect points. When you reach 150 points you can redeem them for a $50 ShopLocalCHQ Gift Card. Only 30 of these cards will be given away. Only one prize is available per person.

To participate, get the pass at www.chqchamber.org/experiences and click “Sign Up” on the pass, then go to “Checkout” and enter your contact information. You do not need to buy anything to play along and there is no app added to your phone. You’ll receive a text link to access the pass.

The pass is available until November 30, with extra points given to shoppers on Small Business Saturday.