CHQ Professionals Group Hosting Coffee Meet-Up

The CHQ Professionals Group is hosting its third coffee meetup of the season in Lily Dale.

The meetups provide a free and inclusive space for professionals across Chautauqua County to connect, exchange ideas, and strengthen community ties in a relaxed, casual setting.

The next coffee meetup is from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m., Thursday, May 7 at Sacred Grounds Coffee House, located at 6 Cleveland Ave in Lily Dale.

This event is part of an ongoing series of networking opportunities designed to bring local professionals together to share their work and build meaningful connections. Throughout the year, CHQ Professionals will host meetups at businesses across the county, including Fredonia, Cassadaga, Lily Dale, Bemus Point, Westfield, and Mayville.

CHQ Professionals is an initiative of the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG) and is open to professionals of all backgrounds and industries.

In addition to hosting events, the CHQ Professionals Group distributes a monthly newsletter and is actively expanding volunteer opportunities related to workforce and career development.

For more information, email CHQprofessionals@gmail.com or call 716-363-3770.