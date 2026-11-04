CHQ Professionals Group Will Meet At Crown Street Roasting Nov. 5

The next coffee meetup of the CHQ Professionals Group will be held at Crown Street Roasting Company in downtown Jamestown this Thursday.

The coffee meetup from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. is part of a monthly networking series that allows local professionals to connect and share information about their work. This year, CHQ Professionals is hosting meetups at businesses throughout Chautauqua County, including locations in Fredonia, Cassadaga, Lily Dale, Bemus Point, Westfield, Jamestown, and Mayville. The November event marks the ninth meetup of the season.

The event is free and open to professionals of all ages and career stages. Attendees are invited to network, build new connections, and share information about the work and activities taking place throughout Chautauqua County.

The CHQ Professionals Group is an initiative of the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth. In addition to hosting events, the group also distributes a monthly newsletter, shares local job postings, and continues to explore volunteer opportunities related to workforce and career development.

For more information, email simpsonm@chqgov.com or call 716-363-3770. More details can also be found at ChooseCHQ.com/CHQProfessionals.