CHQ Professionals Holding ‘Understanding The Generation Mix At Work’ Event May 30

The CHQ Professionals Group will hold a special networking and professional development workshop in Fredonia this Friday.

The “Understanding the Generation Mix at Work” workshop is open to professionals from across the region and will be facilitated by Cindy Aronson, owner and principal of Cindy Aronson Training and The Comedy-Code.

It will take place from 8:00 a.m. to noon, Friday, May 30 at The White Inn in Fredonia. The cost is $5 and includes breakfast.

The workshop will offer the opportunity to build skills, make connections, and gain a fresh perspective on generational dynamics in the workplace.

CHQ Professionals Group is an initiative housed under the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth and aligns with CCPEG’s effort to build and strengthen workforce readiness and development In addition to hosting educational, volunteer and networking events, the Professionals also distributes a monthly newsletter, shares local job postings, and is actively seeking partnerships related to workforce development.

For more information or to purchase tickets, email CHQprofessionals@gmail.com, call 716-363-3770, or visit ChooseCHQ.com/CHQProfessionals.