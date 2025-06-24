Chronic Asthma Sufferers Could Qualify For Free Air Conditioners In NYS

A program that provides free air conditioners to New Yorkers with chronic asthma has been launched.

The Essential Plan Cooling Program provides the free units to residents who are enrolled in the State’s Essential Plan and live with persistent asthma. The plan helps reduce heat-related health risks and improves quality of life during the hottest months of the year.

The Essential Plan Cooling Program is part of the Extreme Heat Action Plan (EHAP), a multi-agency initiative launched through Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2022 State of the State agenda. Developed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), with collaboration from 27 state agencies and authorities, the plan outlines a coordinated, equitable strategy to reduce heat vulnerability across the state.

Asthma remains one of the most common and costly chronic conditions in the United States. In 2021, approximately 1.4 million adults in New York State were living with asthma. Environmental factors such as extreme heat, allergens, and poor air quality can significantly worsen symptoms. Ensuring access to air conditioning, along with appropriate medical care and medications, is essential to managing the condition effectively.

The Essential Plan Cooling Program is open to members of NY State of Health’s Essential Plan who have persistent asthma — defined as chronic asthma symptoms such as wheezing, coughing attacks, or the need for regular medication. To be eligible, applicants must not have received an air conditioning unit through the HEAP Cooling Program in the past five years. Units will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 31, 2025, or while funding lasts.

The Essential Plan is New York’s affordable public health insurance program, offering low-cost or no-cost coverage to eligible individuals with $0 monthly premiums, no deductibles, and minimal cost-sharing. Coverage includes primary and specialty care, hospital services, prescriptions, dental and vision benefits, and more. Enrollment in the Essential Plan is open year-round.

More information about the Cooling Program — including how to apply — can be found here.