Citizen Raises Concerns Over City Facebook Page

Concerns have been raised over how the City of Jamestown is handling its Facebook page.

Citizen Trace Minavio spoke at privilege of the floor at City Council‘s work session Monday, questioning why the commenting feature has been shut down on the City’s Facebook page, “And I get it, it’s just social media, but that is an active discussion platform for citizens to be able to come and not physically have to show up somewhere. I mean, we’re past that point. This was great for the pre-Internet people. 1776, great, show up and have your voice heard. Now we’ve got the internet.”

Minavio said he thinks it makes the city not seem transparent.

Corporation Counsel Elliot Raimondo said the city can use the Facebook page for announcements or discussions, “Earlier this year, as far as community discussion, that did become pretty hostile. So, the city is using its Facebook page to make announcements about events and activities happening within the city. And as it’s just purely announcements, it’s like a bulletin board, no comments. But members of the public are welcome to see what’s on there and inquire with the Mayor’s office or other departments for more information.”

Raimondo said there was a U.S. Supreme Court case earlier this year that ruled that municipalities either have to allow all comments on their Facebook pages or can close them if the page is merely being used as a “bulletin board” versus a community forum.

The administration said that the messaging feature is still active on the city Facebook page and that people are also welcome to email, call, make an appointment with an official, or attend public meetings to share their thoughts and concerns.

Also at Monday night’s meeting, it was announced the first public meeting on the update of the City’s Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code has been scheduled.

The meeting will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 10 at Wicked Warren’s Mezzanine, located at 119 West Third Street in downtown Jamestown.

This will be the first complete update of the Zoning Code since the late 1960s and the first update of the Comprehensive Plan since 1998.

The meeting is open to the public.